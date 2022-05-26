Russia Criticizes Japan's Concern over Joint Flights

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--A senior Russian diplomat said Wednesday that serious concern expressed by Japan over the joint flights around the Asian country by bombers from Russia and China is groundless and ridiculous.

Maria Zakharova, director of the information and press department at the Russian Foreign Ministry, said in a statement that the joint flights were conducted Tuesday in compliance with international law, with the aim of strengthening peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and the world.

In the statement, she criticized the Japanese government for showing concern over the flights in connection with Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Zakharova claimed that the administration of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is promoting military and political cooperation mainly with the United States and other NATO member states and is conducting large-scale joint military exercises near Russian borders.

The Russian government is paying attention to Japan's hostile behavior and has the right to bolster its defense capability to deal with such behavior, she also said.

