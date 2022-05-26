Japan, U.S., S. Korea Officials Rap N. Korea Missile Firings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Senior diplomats of Japan, the United States and South Korea on Thursday strongly condemned North Korea's ballistic missile launches the previous day.

In their telephone talks, Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Mori, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and South Korean First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong shared the view that North Korea's nuclear and missile development is an obvious and serious challenge to the international community.

They also agreed that their countries will work closely together toward the complete denuclearization of North Korea.

Welcoming the results of U.S. President Joe Biden's first trip to Asia since taking office, which ended on Tuesday, the three diplomats affirmed their countries' policy of continuing to communicate closely in dealing with regional challenges together. They agreed to hold a trilateral subcabinet-level meeting in a face-to-face format in Seoul in the near future, according to the South Korean side.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]