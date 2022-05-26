Japan to Reopen Borders to Tourists on June 10

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Thursday his country will resume accepting tourists from overseas on June 10, starting with group tour visitors only.

Group tour visitors accompanied by tour conductors will be allowed to enter the country. The government has been suspending the entry into Japan of tourists from overseas since tightening its COVID-19-linked border controls in April 2020.

The government divided countries and regions into the three groups of blue, yellow and red, based on the risk of bringing the coronavirus into Japan. Tourists from the blue group with the lowest risk will be allowed to enter, accounting for about 80 pct of the total.

The ban will be lifted in light of improvements in the infection situations at home and abroad, and strong expectations for economic effects from foreign tourists.

Only group tour visitors will be allowed into the country at first to make it easier to manage activities and infection status after arrival.

