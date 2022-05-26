Japan Confirms 31,008 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 31,008 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, a decrease of about 8,600 from a week before.

Forty-two new deaths from COVID-19 were reported across the country. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by eight from Wednesday to 95.

In Tokyo, 3,391 new cases were confirmed, a decline of 781 from a week earlier and the 13th successive day of week-on-week decline. Ten new fatalities were reported.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital fell 11 pct from a week before to 3,281.4. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from Wednesday to three.

