Tokyo's COVID-19 Count Falls for 13th Straight Day

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo confirmed 3,391 new cases of novel coronavirus infection Thursday, down by 781 from a week earlier, with the daily tally standing below the week-before level for the 13th successive day.

New COVID-19 fatalities in the Japanese capital totaled 10.

The seven-day average of new infections fell 11 pct to 3,281.4, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government. The number of coronavirus patients with severe symptoms under Tokyo's criteria fell by one from Wednesday to three.

