Japanese Team Develops Quick, Accurate COVID-19 Detecting Device

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese team said Thursday it has developed a device to detect the novel coronavirus quickly with a sensitivity on par with that of the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test.

The device, named “opn-SATORI,” is capable of identifying mutant strains of the virus and can also be configured to detect many types of viruses, including the influenza virus, at once.

For the development of the device, the team, including Rikiya Watanabe, chief researcher at government-linked research institute Riken, and Hiroshi Nishimasu, professor at the University of Tokyo, is working with Sysmex Corp. <6869>, a clinical testing equipment maker based in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

Watanabe said the team wants to put the device into production within the fiscal year starting next April if not earlier.

The PCR test is time-consuming because it involves a procedure to convert coronavirus RNA into DNA and then increase its amount.

