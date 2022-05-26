Kishida, Southeast Asian Leaders Vow to Work Together on Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Thursday agreed with his Thai and Singapore counterparts to work together to respond to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Kishida told Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in a meeting in Tokyo that the international community needs to be united to oppose the Russian aggression.

The Japanese leader called for food aid to countries hit by the fallout of the war in Ukraine. Prayut agreed.

In a separate meeting with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, Kishida expressed opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the East China Sea and South China Sea.

Kishida and Lee agreed on the need to maintain and strengthen an open and free international order based on the rule of law.

