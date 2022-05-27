Salvaged Japanese Tour Boat Transported to Port

Newsfrom Japan

Abashiri, Hokkaido, May 27 (Jiji Press)--A tour boat that was salvaged after sinking off the Shiretoko Peninsula in the northern Japan prefecture of Hokkaido last month was transported to a port in Abashiri aboard a work barge on Friday.

Investigators from the Japan Coast Guard will carry out work to drain water from the Kazu I tour boat for one to two days. After the work, the boat will be unloaded at the port as early as Saturday.

Coast guard investigators will then check the damage to the ship in detail and step up efforts to determine the cause of the accident and whether it resulted from professional negligence.

The Kazu I sank to the seabed at a depth of some 120 meters on April 23, leaving 14 of the 26 people aboard dead. The 12 others are still missing.

The boat was once raised to about 20 meters below the surface on Monday. The next day, however, it dropped to the bottom of the sea again, to a depth of some 180 meters. On Thursday, it was lifted to the sea surface.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]