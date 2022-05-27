U.N. Security Council Votes Down New Sanctions on N. Korea

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 26 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council on Thursday rejected a U.S.-led resolution to strengthen sanctions on North Korea over its launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles, as China and Russia vetoed it.

It is the first time that a Security Council sanctions resolution against North Korea has been rejected due to the use of veto power.

The 13 other members of the council supported the resolution.

After North Korea conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, the Security Council adopted sanctions resolutions against the reclusive state 10 times, all unanimously.

The latest development once again brought to light the fact that the U.N. Security Council has become dysfunctional at a time when Western countries are in heightened conflict with Russia and China over the Ukrainian crisis.

