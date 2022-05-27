Japan to Provide Firefighting Supplies to Ukraine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's internal affairs ministry said Friday that it will provide firefighting supplies and satellite mobile phones to Ukraine free of charge in response to a request from the Ukrainian government.

The ministry has secured such items as fireproof clothing, hydraulic jacks and stretchers through cooperation from the Tokyo Fire Department and fire authorities of 20 ordinance-designated major cities as well as private organizations and companies.

Japan hopes that the supplies will be used for firefighting and rescue operations in Ukraine, ravaged by Russian attacks.

Utilizing Japan's official development assistance program, the supplies will be sent to a hub for relief supplies in Poland, which neighbors Ukraine, via the U.N. Office for Project Services (UNOPS). The airlifting of the supplies is expected to start by the end of this month.

"Firefighters and others in Ukraine are working hard to protect the lives and properties of people in the country," Japanese internal affairs minister Yasushi Kaneko told a press conference. "We hope that use of our relief supplies will contribute to efforts to fulfill such missions there."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]