Power Shortage Expected for TEPCO Area in Winter

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> service area is forecast to experience a power shortage in the event of a very cold winter, the industry ministry said Friday.

The electricity supply-demand situation is likely to worsen in many parts of Japan in summer and winter, according to the ministry's latest forecasts on electricity supply and demand for fiscal 2022.

In the event of a very hot summer, the reserve rate, or the margin of electricity supply capacity over demand, is expected to fall to 3.8 pct in five regions in July, the ministry said.

The projection for the central to southwestern regions covered by Hokuriku Electric Power Co. <9505>, Kansai Electric Power Co. <9503>, Chugoku Electric Power Co. <9504>, Shikoku Electric Power Co. <9507> and Kyushu Electric Power Co. <9508> worsened from the previous forecast of 5 pct.

In the areas serviced by Tohoku Electric Power Co. <9506>, TEPCO and Chubu Electric Power Co. <9502>, the ministry kept its forecast of 3.1 pct unchanged.

