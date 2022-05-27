1,047 Ukrainians Evacuate to Japan amid Russian Aggression

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--A total of 1,047 Ukrainians have evacuated to Japan amid Russia's invasion of their country, the Immigration Services Agency of Japan said on its website Friday.

They entered Japan between March 2, when Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced a policy of accepting Ukrainian evacuees, and Tuesday.

The information disclosed by the agency Friday also included the number of Ukrainians each prefecture hosts and that of evacuees staying at temporary facilities, as well as the number of cases in which housing and other assistance from municipalities or companies was matched with such evacuees.

"We decided to make the information public as we have received a great deal of interest from many municipalities and companies," Justice Minister Yoshihisa Furukawa told a press conference.

He also said that there was a case in which a Ukrainian evacuee was working in a type of restaurant where evacuees are not allowed to provide labor.

