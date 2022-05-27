Japan to Ease Scholarship Requirements for Ukrainians

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's education ministry said Friday that eligibility requirements for its scholarship program targeting students from abroad will be eased for those from Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia.

Specifically, the requirements on students' academic records and Japanese language skills, and on the documents that need to be submitted will be relaxed if applicants have Ukrainian nationality.

The ministry will soon start accepting applications for the scholarships under the relaxed requirements. The program provides up to 120,000 yen monthly to foreign students learning Japanese language and culture.

"We hope to help Ukrainian students facing hardships study at Japanese universities and to nurture human resources capable of contributing to the reconstruction of Ukraine and the development of the world," education minister Shinsuke Suematsu told a news conference.

A total of 100 Ukrainian students will be eligible for the aid for a year under the relaxed requirements. Of them, 70, to be recommended by universities, will start to receive the scholarships in July at the earliest, and the other 30, to be endorsed by the Japanese Embassy in Ukraine, will do so in October or later.

