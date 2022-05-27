U.S. Fighters in Japan Conduct Bombing Practice

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--U.S. fighter jets based in Japan conducted bombing practice on Wednesday after engaging in a joint drill with Japanese Air Self-Defense Force fighters earlier that day, informed sources said Friday.

The drills, carried out after a joint flight operation by Chinese and Russian bombers around Japan and North Korea's ballistic missile firing, was aimed at demonstrating the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance, according to the sources.

The joint exercise was participated by four F-15 fighters from the ASDF Second Air Wing, based in Chitose, Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, and four F-16 fighters from the U.S. military's 35th Fighter Wing, based in Misawa, Aomori Prefecture, northeastern Japan, according to officials of Japan's Defense Ministry and others.

The eight aircraft flew in formation over the Sea of Japan and then return to their respective bases. The U.S. fighters then conducted bombing practice at a training range.

A total of six Chinese and Russian bombers jointly flew around Japan while a summit among the leaders of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India was taking place in Tokyo on Tuesday.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]