Old Friend Believes Ex-Japanese Red Army Leader Shigenobu No Longer Terrorist

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Fusako Shigenobu, former leader of the Japanese Red Army, which committed terror attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, "would never engage in terrorist activities again," an old friend of hers says.

On Saturday, Shigenobu, 76, finished her 20-year sentence and was released from prison.

Ryoko Yui, a 74-year-old freelance writer who continued to visit and exchange letters with Shigenobu during her imprisonment, firmly believes that Shigenobu is no longer a dangerous terrorist.

The two first met in 1967, in a cluttered club room at Meiji University in Tokyo. Yui was a new student and Shigenobu was a junior. Yui remembers Shigenobu wearing a white suit and looking good.

"(Shigenobu) took me to a bar where she was working. We also talked about our favorite poets at a coffee shop," Yui said.

