Japan Confirms 27,549 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 27,549 new COVID-19 cases Friday, a decrease of nearly 9,900 from a week earlier.

Thirty-eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported across the country. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by five from Thursday to 90.

In Tokyo, 2,630 new infection cases were confirmed, a decline of 943 from a week earlier and the 14th straight day of week-on-week decrease. New COVID-19 fatalities totaled eight.

The seven-day average of new infections in the capital fell 12.9 pct from a week before to 3,146.7. The number of patients with severe symptoms fell by one from Thursday to two.

