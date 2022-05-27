Japan Lower House OKs Porn Victim Protection Bill

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's House of Representatives approved a bill Friday to protect people who ended up appearing in pornographic videos against their will.

The bill, submitted by the chairman of the Cabinet Committee of the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, was passed unanimously.

It is expected to be enacted during the ordinary Diet session ending June 15, after deliberations in the House of Councillors, the upper chamber.

The bill stipulates a period during which porn actors can freely annul contracts after the release of videos in which they appear.

The period is set at two years during a two-year transitional phase from the enforcement of the legislation and one year after that.

