Kishida Mulling Attending NATO Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is considering attending a NATO summit set for June 29-30 in Madrid, Spain, government sources said Friday.

Kishida is planning to attend the NATO summit after taking part in a Group of Seven summit in Germany on June 26-28, the sources said. He would be the first Japanese leader to attend a NATO summit.

The Japanese prime minister hopes to use the NATO summit to affirm cooperation with his U.S. and European counterparts over responses to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness, the sources said.

NATO, which sees Japan as one of its Asia-Pacific partners, has sounded out Tokyo about being present at the summit, the sources said.

In April, Yoshimasa Hayashi became the first Japanese foreign minister to attend a meeting of NATO foreign chiefs. Japan "needs to boost cooperation with NATO," a government source said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]