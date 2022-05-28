Japan Eyes Maglev Line Environmental Assessment from Next Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tsuru, Yamanashi Pref., May 28 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida indicated Saturday that the government is aiming to start next year an environmental impact assessment for the unbuilt section of the planned Chuo Shinkansen magnetic levitation line.

"We will provide guidance and assistance while cooperating with local governments along the train line, so (the assessment) can begin next year, in order to move up the opening of the entire line," Kishida said.

The prime minister was speaking to reporters during his visit to a test maglev line in the city of Tsuru, Yamanashi Prefecture, west of Tokyo.

The assessment is seen covering areas between Nagoya Station in Aichi Prefecture and Shin-Osaka Station in Osaka Prefecture.

Central Japan Railway Co. <9022>, or JR Tokai, aims to open the Chuo Shinkansen line in 2027, but the opening is expected to be delayed as the government of Shizuoka Prefecture, south of Yamanashi, has not approved the start of construction due to concerns about adverse impacts on its water resources.

