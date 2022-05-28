Ex-Japanese Red Army Leader Freed after 20-Year Term

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Fusako Shigenobu, former leader of the Japanese Red Army, which conducted terrorist attacks around the world in the 1970s and 1980s, was freed on Saturday after serving a 20-year prison term.

Shigenobu, 76, had been convicted for her involvement in the 1974 French embassy attack in the Hague, Netherlands.

On the day, the former leader was released from a medical facility for prisoners in the city of Akishima in Tokyo. She had been admitted to the facility after developing cancer.

She left the facility shortly before 8 a.m. (11 p.m. Friday GMT) in a car, accompanied by her daughter and lawyer and wearing a black hat and white mask. She waved at a few dozen supporters who waited for her.

After arriving at a nearby park, she took questions from the press for about eight minutes. Speaking clearly, Shigenobu apologized for "causing harm to innocent people during the struggle."

