Ex-Aide to Taiwan Pres. Tsai Named Head of Body for Ties with Japan
Taipei, May 28 (Jiji Press)--Su Jia-chyuan, former secretary-general to Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen, has been named as head of the Taiwan-Japan Relations Association, Taiwan's liaison organization with Japan.
Su, 65, was elected at an executive meeting of the association on Friday.
He worked as the presidential aide in May-August 2020 after serving as Taiwan's legislative head from 2016 to 2020, during which he led a suprapartisan group of lawmakers to visit Japan in 2016.
Under the former administration led by Chen Shui-bian of the Democratic Progressive Party, Su assumed key posts including interior minister.
