Support Spreading for Kishida's Bid to Boost Defense Spending

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Support for Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's bid for a "considerable increase" in Japan's defense spending is spreading in both Japan's ruling and opposition camps ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election.

Recent media polls have shown that a majority of Japanese people are ready to accept an increase in defense spending, apparently reflecting their concerns about the security environment surrounding the country after Russia invaded Ukraine.

"No party can ignore a change in public opinion," a ruling party source said.

At Monday's meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo, Kishida presented his government's plan to boost defense spending, and gained the president's support.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party has already proposed a sharp increase in defense spending, calling for drastically strengthening Japan's defense capabilities within five years, while referring to NATO's requirement for member countries to secure a defense budget equal to 2 pct of each country's gross domestic product.

