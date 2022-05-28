Japan Newly Confirms 25,759 People with COVID-19

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 28 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new COVID-19 cases in Japan came to 25,759 on Saturday, down by 10,158 from a week earlier.

Across the country, 36 new fatalities were reported among infected people on the day, while the number of severely ill patients decreased by nine from the previous day to 81.

In Tokyo alone, 2,549 new infections were confirmed, down by 915 from a week before, marking the 15th straight day of week-on-week decline.

The Japanese capital logged seven new deaths linked to COVID-19, while the number of severely ill patients, counted under its own criteria, rose by one to three.

The seven-day average of new infection cases in Tokyo stood at 3,016.0, down 15.4 pct from a week before, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

