S. Korean Actor in Koreeda's Film Wins Best Award at Cannes

Cannes, May 28 (Jiji Press)--South Korean actor Song Kang-ho won the Best Actor Award at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday for his role in "Broker," the first South Korean film directed by Japan's Hirokazu Koreeda.

It was the second time that an actor in a Koreeda film was selected for the best award at Cannes. In 2004, Yuya Yagira, who appeared in "Nobody Knows," got the prize

Meanwhile, "Plan 75," directed by Chie Hayakawa, also Japanese, gained a special mention related to the Camera d'Or best first feature film award.

This year's Palme d'Or, the highest prize, went to Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness."

The latest film by Koreeda features a human drama over a "baby post" for parents who cannot raise their newborn babies.

