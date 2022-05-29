Japan Records 1st "Extremely Hot" Day This Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The mercury rose above 35.0 degrees Celsius in two eastern Japan cities on Sunday, marking the first "extremely hot" day in the country this year, according to the Meteorological Agency.

The day's maximum temperature was 35.2 degrees in the city of Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture, and the city of Sano, Tochigi Prefecture. Extremely hot days are defined as those when temperatures rise to 35.0 degrees or higher.

The central city of Tajimi, Gifu Prefecture, logged 34.9 degrees, rewriting the location's record high for May.

Among major cities, Tokyo's central Chiyoda Ward, the western city of Osaka and the central city of Nagoya recorded 31.2 degrees, 31.8 degrees and 33.1 degrees, respectively. The three places had a "midsummer" day, when the maximum temperature is 30 degrees or over.

