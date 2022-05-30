Japan Eyeing Digital Arrest, Search Warrants

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Justice Ministry is considering allowing arrest and search warrants to be requested and issued online as part of moves to digitalize criminal procedures.

The ministry aims to submit legislation to revise relevant laws including the criminal procedure law to next year’s regular session of the Diet, Japan’s parliament, at the earliest.

It plans to shortly refer the matter to the Legislative Council, which advises the justice minister, based on a report compiled by the Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform, an advisory panel to the prime minister, on Friday.

In March last year, the ministry set up a panel of experts for discussions on issues related to the digitalization of criminal procedures. The panel drew up a set of proposals in March this year.

The proposals include the digitalization of arrest and search warrants, and the introduction of a system allowing defense lawyers to access on the internet evidence disclosed by public prosecutors and copy it online.

