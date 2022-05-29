Japan Logs 20,828 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Japan logged 20,828 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down by 10,620 from a week before.

The daily number of new COVID-19 fatalities came to 19, while the number of infected people with severe symptoms rose by seven from the previous day to 88.

In Tokyo, the metropolitan government confirmed 2,194 new infections, with the daily total falling by 1,123 from a week earlier, down for the 16th day in a row.

The Japanese capital reported four new deaths among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at three, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day moving average of new infections dropped 19.8 pct from a week before to 2,855.6.

