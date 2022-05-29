Tokyo's New COVID-19 Cases Down for 16th Straight Day

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 29 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government confirmed 2,194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with the daily total falling by 1,123 from a week earlier, down for the 16th day in a row.

In the Japanese capital, four new deaths were reported among COVID-19 patients, while the number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's criteria stood at three, unchanged from the previous day.

The seven-day moving average of new infections dropped 19.8 pct from a week before to 2,855.6.

