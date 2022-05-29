LDP-Backed Incumbent Wins Niigata Governor Election

Newsfrom Japan

Niigata, May 29 (Jiji Press)--Niigata Governor Hideyo Hanazumi won another term in Sunday's gubernatorial election in the central Japan prefecture.

The 64-year-old incumbent, backed by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, beat the sole challenger, corporate executive Naomi Katagiri, 72, endorsed by the Japanese Communist Party, Reiwa Shinsengumi and the Social Democratic Party.

In the election, Hanazumi highlighted his achievements on the economic and fiscal policy fronts during his first four-year term.

By keeping back his party color, he gathered a wide range of support including from the local chapters of Komeito, the LDP's coalition partner, and the opposition Democratic Party for the People.

Katagiri put forward her opposition to the use of nuclear energy, making an issue of whether to allow Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant in Niigata to be restarted.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]