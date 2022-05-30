Kishida Says No Change Will Be Made to Govt-BOJ Statement

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Monday that he has no plans to alter the 2013 joint statement by the government and the Bank of Japan that laid out the central bank's 2 pct inflation target.

"We're not thinking of changing" the statement, Kishida told a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee held to discuss the government's 2.7-trillion-yen supplementary budget.

Renho of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan said that the extra budget is not enough in size and called for a 21-trillion-yen emergency economic package.

The extra budget is designed to help finance a 13.2-trillion-yen emergency economic package that the government adopted last month to tackle soaring prices.

Kishida said, "We will take every possible step to respond to every possible situation by setting aside reserve funds under the extra budget."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]