Japan Reports 191,201 New COVID-19 Cases in Past Week

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 191,201 new COVID-19 cases in the past week, down by about 54,000 from the preceding week.

The country's cumulative cases, including those among cruise ship passengers and crew members, stood at 8,820,350 as of 10 a.m. Monday (1 a.m. GMT).

By prefecture, Tokyo had the most weekly new cases, at 19,989, followed by Osaka, at 15,849, Aichi, at 12,136, Hokkaido, at 11,261, and Kanagawa, at 10,749.

Japan's COVID-19 death toll rose by 251 to 30,573.

