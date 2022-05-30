Japan Crown Prince, Crown Princess Attend War Memorial Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko attended on Monday a World War II memorial service at the Chidorigafuchi National Cemetery in Tokyo, held for the first time in three years.

The cemetery in Chiyoda Ward in the Japanese capital is for unknown victims of the war.

At the day's ceremony, the remains of an additional 217 people, including those collected in Russia, were laid to rest. The event was attended by a total of 105 people, including government officials and some 60 bereaved relatives.

After State Minister of Health, Labor and Welfare Atsushi Koga placed the remains in the charnel house, the Crown Prince and the Crown Princess bowed in front of it. Representatives of the bereaved families offered flowers.

The latest addition raised the number of people laid to rest at the cemetery to 370,269.

