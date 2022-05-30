Japan's Fugaku Tops 2 Supercomputer Rankings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Riken, a Japanese government-funded research institute, said Monday that its Fugaku was ranked the world's fastest supercomputer in two global rankings for the fifth consecutive time since June 2020.

Meanwhile, Fugaku, jointly developed with Fujitsu Ltd. <6702>, fell to second place behind the U.S. supercomputer Frontier in two other rankings.

The rankings were announced at an international conference on high-performance computing technology in Germany the same day.

Fugaku lost to Frontier in the TOP500 ranking, which has been used as an index to evaluate the computing power of supercomputers since 1993.

Still, Fugaku maintained its lead position in the High Performance Conjugate Gradients benchmark, which measures calculation power more closely linked to the commercial use of supercomputers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]