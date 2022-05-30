Japan Reports 12,207 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 12,207 new COVID-19 cases Monday, down by about 6,300 from a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by two from Sunday to 90, while 24 deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly confirmed.

In Tokyo alone, 1,344 new infection cases were reported, down by 681 from a week before, marking the 17th straight day of week-on-week decline.

In the Japanese capital, three fatalities were newly confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients rose by one from Sunday to four.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 2,758.3, down 21.4 pct from a week before.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]