Tokyo Reports 1,344 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 1,344 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, down by 681 from a week before, marking the 17th straight day of week-on-week decline.

In the Japanese capital, three deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly confirmed, while the number of severely ill patients rose by one from Sunday to four.

The seven-day average of new infection cases stood at 2,758.3, down 21.4 pct from a week before.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]