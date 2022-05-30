G-7 Foreign Ministers Condemn N. Korean ICBM Launch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--The Group of Seven foreign ministers released a statement Monday condemning "in the strongest terms" North Korea's launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile Wednesday.

The ministers also said they "deeply regret" the U.N. Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution to boost sanctions against North Korea, apparently bearing in mind China and Russia, which vetoed the resolution.

"We are very concerned by the unprecedented series of ballistic missile tests," the statement read.

It also noted Pyongyang's nuclear development, saying that the country's "reckless activities flagrantly breach" its obligations under Security Council resolutions.

With Beijing and Moscow in mind, the statement urged all U.N. members to reaffirm North Korea's obligations such as abandoning weapons of mass destruction.

