Foreign Tourist in Govt Trial Tests Positive for COVID-19

Tokyo, May 30 (Jiji Press)--A participant in a government trial to accept small groups of foreign tourists has been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus, the Japan Tourism Agency said Monday.

The tourist does not have a fever but has been sent to a lodging facility for people with COVID-19 in the southwestern prefecture of Oita, where the tourist had been staying.

Three other tourists in the same tour group tested negative in simple tests, but their tour has been halted. They were asked to stay in a hotel.

The infected tourist complained of a sore throat Monday and underwent an antigen test at a medical institution.

The agency has not disclosed the name or nationality of the tourist, or the medical facility that administered the detection test, due to privacy concerns.

