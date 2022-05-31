Japan to End Measure to Extend Foreign Tech Trainees' Stays

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan will terminate in stages a special measure to extend the period of stay in the country for foreign technical trainees and others who faced difficulties going back to their home countries amid the spread of the new coronavirus, the Immigration Services Agency said Tuesday.

The Japanese government decided to discontinue the measure as the number of people leaving the country has been on the rise due to the gradual easing of COVID-19 border control measures.

The special measure will be terminated for foreign nationals whose period of stay will expire on June 30 or later.

To ease the impact of the policy change, the government will allow such foreign nationals to stay in Japan for some time after residency status expirations. A four-month extension of stay will be granted for those with the residency status for engaging in designated activities and a 90-day extension for those with the short-term stay status. No further extensions will be given.

Japan has been allowing foreign nationals who face difficulties returning to their countries after finishing school or technical training programs to switch to the renewable residency status for designated activities. Also, foreigners with the short-term stay status, who are not normally allowed to work, have been exceptionally allowed to renew their status and get part-time jobs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]