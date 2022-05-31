Many in Japan Unaware Smoking Still Banned for 18-,19-Year-Olds

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Over 30 pct of people in Japan aged 20 or over do not know that smoking remains prohibited for those aged 18 and 19 after the April 1 lowering of the legal age of adulthood in the country to 18 from 20, a survey showed Tuesday.

The results of the survey, which was conducted by the National Cancer Center, were released to coincide with World No Tobacco Day, designated by the World Health Organization for the final day of May.

The survey was conducted online in late April, covering 2,000 people aged 20 or over and 40 people who are 18 or 19 years old.

Of the respondents aged 20 or over, 15.3 pct said they “did not know” that 18- and 19-year-olds are still banned from smoking after the lowering of the adult age while 16.1 pct said they “did not know much” about it.

Meanwhile, 68.6 pct said they knew about the continued smoking ban for 18- and 19-year-olds.

