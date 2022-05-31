Ebizo to Assume Prestigious Kabuki Name Danjuro in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ebizo XI is set to become Ichikawa Danjuro XIII, said to be the most prestigious stage name in the world of the classical Japanese performing art, in November.

Performances to make known the 44-year-old kabuki star's succession to the name of Ichikawa Danjuro Hakuen will be held at the Kabukiza Theater in the Ginza district in Tokyo from November to December, kabuki promoter Shochiku Co. <9601> said Tuesday.

The name-taking performances were initially scheduled for May-July 2020 but were put off due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ebizo's son, Kangen Horikoshi, 9, will become Ichikawa Shinnosuke VIII at the same time, succeeding his father's previous stage name. Kangen will make his debut as a kabuki actor under the new name by performing with his father.

Specific programs and actors other than Ebizo and Kangen for the upcoming performances, and a schedule for performances for the name succession outside Tokyo will be announced later.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]