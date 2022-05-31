Japanese Court Orders Halt to Hokkaido Nuclear Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Sapporo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese district court ordered Hokkaido Electric Power Co. <9509> Tuesday to halt operations at its Tomari nuclear power plant.

The ruling by Tetsuya Taniguchi, presiding judge at Sapporo District Court, came after some 1,200 plaintiffs, including Hokkaido residents, filed a suit in November 2011 demanding the suspension and decommissioning of the plant in the village of Tomari in Hokkaido, northernmost Japan, for safety reasons.

