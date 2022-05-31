Kishida Vows Necessary Support for Young Carers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 31 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday vowed to "fully provide necessary support" for young carers, or people under 18 who are taking care of family members on a daily basis.

An agency for children and family affairs to be established next April "will act as a control tower" for "cross-ministry efforts" to address issues related to young carers, Kishida said at a meeting of the House of Councillors Budget Committee.

Earlier this month, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, its junior coalition partner, Komeito, and the Democratic Party for the People held a working-level meeting and agreed on the need to develop a law to enhance support for young carers.

Partly based on a child welfare bill submitted by the DPFP in February, the envisioned law is expected to call for a regular survey to identify and assess young carers and stronger educational and welfare support, as well as to specify the roles of the central and local governments.

"We'd like to consider what kind of support can be provided while looking closely at discussions (among the three parties)," Kishida said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]