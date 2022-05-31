Japan Reports 22,000 New COVID-19 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 22,022 new COVID-19 infections and 39 fatalities Tuesday.

The number of patients with severe symptoms stood at 93, up by three from Monday,

In Tokyo alone, 2,362 new infections were reported, down 909 from a week before, marking the 18th straight day of week-on-week decline.

In the Japanese capital, six deaths linked to COVID-19 were newly confirmed. The number of severely ill patients under Tokyo’s criteria fell by one from Monday to three.

The seven-day average of new infections stood at 2,628.4, down 23.9 pct from a week before.

