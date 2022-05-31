Japan Mulling New Infectious Disease Response HQ

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 31 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is mulling the establishment of a new entity to assume command functions to fight infectious diseases, government sources said Tuesday.

The move comes amid criticisms over the lack of coordination among ministries and agencies in tackling the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida proposed establishing an agency for health risk management in the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's presidential election last year.

Japan plans to compile measures to strengthen its fight against infectious diseases, based on proposals by a panel of experts reviewing the government's past responses to COVID-19 due out in early June. The measures are seen including plans for an infectious disease response headquarters.

At present, coronavirus-related issues are handled by multiple sections at various government entities, such as the Cabinet Secretariat's coronavirus control office and the health ministry's Tuberculosis and Infectious Diseases Control Division.

