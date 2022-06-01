Japan Relaxes COVID-19 Border Control Measures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government eased its COVID-19 border control measures on Wednesday, raising the maximum number of people allowed into the country per day to 20,000 from 10,000.

Last December, the government lowered the daily entry cap to 3,500, amid the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The entry cap has been raised back in stages since March, reaching 10,000 on April 10.

Meanwhile, the government categorized countries and regions into "blue," "yellow" and "red" in terms of coronavirus transmission risks.

People from areas in the blue category are now exempted from coronavirus testing upon arrival and three-day self-isolation after arrival. Those from yellow areas are also exempted if they have received three vaccine doses, but those from red areas are not.

Coronavirus testing before departure continues to be required for everyone coming to Japan.

