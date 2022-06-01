Eatery, Hotel Operators in Japan Decrease 17 Pct over 5 Yrs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government census report showed that hotel or restaurant operators in the country totaled 422,908 as of June 1, 2021, down 17.4 pct from a reference figure for the previous census conducted five years earlier, apparently reflecting the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the preliminary tabulation results of the 2021 Economic Census for Business Activity, released on Tuesday, the overall number of companies of all industries in Japan came to 3,674,058 on June 1 last year, down 4.7 pct from a reference figure for the 2016 census.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications and the Ministry of Economy Trade and Industry jointly conduct the census every five years on all businesses in Japan.

As the 2021 census employed a new survey method, simple comparisons with past figures are not possible, the ministries said.

The latest census also showed that companies offering daily life-related services, including cleaners and travel agencies, decreased from five years earlier, while information and communications firms increased some 30 pct.

