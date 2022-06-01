INTERVIEW: Keidanren Eyes Proposals in Bioeconomy, 2 Other Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation will set up committees in the fields of bioeconomy, mobility and creative economy to lay out proposals to help the country realize sustainable growth and raise its global competitiveness, the leader of the biggest Japanese business lobby has said.

The bioeconomy committee will work on resolving problems in various fields, including medicine, food and the environment, through innovative technologies, Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the group, better known as Keidanren, said in an interview, held ahead of his first anniversary on Wednesday of assuming the post.

"We aim to play catch-up in the field of biotechnology, where we lag behind Europe and the United States," said Tokura, also chairman of Sumitomo Chemical Co. <4005>.

The mobility committee will focus on strengthening a wide range of industries related to mobility including electric vehicles and autonomous driving.

Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> President Akio Toyoda, who has refrained from actively engaging in business lobbying activities in recent years, is slated to become the head of the committee. "We hope to find solutions to social issues such as aging population and depopulation by offering more means of transport," Tokura said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]