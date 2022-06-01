Tour Boat Moved onto Land in Hokkaido after April Fatal Sinking

Newsfrom Japan

Abashiri, Hokkaido, June 1 (Jiji Press)--A salvaged tour boat was moved onto land at the port of Abashiri in Hokkaido Wednesday morning after it sank in a deadly accident off the Shiretoko Peninsula in the northernmost Japan prefecture in late April.

The Kazu I tour boat will be shown to the families of the boat's passengers in the afternoon to allow them to lay flowers for the victims of the April 23 accident, which left 14 of the 26 people aboard dead and 12 others missing.

The Japan Coast Guard's first regional headquarters conducted the work to lift the boat from a work barge around 7:15 a.m. (10:15 p.m. Tuesday GMT). The boat, covered by blue plastic sheets, was loaded onto a trailer about 10 minutes later to be transported to a storage facility near the port.

The Kazu I was salvaged from the seafloor at a depth of some 180 meters on Friday and moved onto the work barge.

The regional coast guard headquarters, based in the Hokkaido city of Otaru, carried out an intensive search for the 12 missing people for three days through Tuesday in cooperation with the Maritime Self-Defense Force and others.

