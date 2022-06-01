Kishida to Attend Shangri-La Dialogue

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will attend this year's Asia Security Summit, also known as the Shangri-La Dialogue, slated to start in Singapore on June 10, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said Wednesday.

Kishida will deliver a keynote speech at the meeting in which he is expected to condemn Russia's invasion of Ukraine and voice his opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force in the Indo-Pacific region as well.

He is likely to vow efforts to enhance the deterrence and response capabilities of the Japan-U.S. alliance against China and North Korea. He will also likely reiterate his pledge to increase Japan's defense budget.

"I'll address what role our country will play under the trying security circumstances," Kishida said at a parliamentary committee meeting.

He will be the first Japanese prime minister to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue since Shinzo Abe in 2014.

