Kishida Says Efforts to Contain Prices Are Effective

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, June 1 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Wednesday said his government's efforts to contain prices are proving effective.

"Inflation has reached 7-8 pct in the United States and Europe, but remains around 2 pct in Japan," Kishida told a session of the Budget Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of parliament.

"Our measures are, without a doubt, effective," he said.

Kishida said that his economic policy presents a model different to former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Abenomics, while maintaining its macroeconomic measures.

The prime minister said his wealth redistribution policy focuses on increasing investments and wages.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]